(Adds students putting up tents again)
By Laird Harrison
BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 15 Police at the
University of California, Berkeley, shot and wounded a man on
Tuesday they said brandished a gun in a computer lab, but the
incident was not believed to be related to anti-Wall Street
protests on the campus.
Police said there was no indication the shooting was linked
to the demonstrations taking place in Sproul Plaza, across
campus, and protest organizers said they would not be deterred
from rebuilding a nascent "Occupy Cal Encampment" torn down by
police a week earlier.
"The shooting on campus is completely unrelated to today's
protest. All plans continue," Caloccupation said in a Twitter
message about two hours after the incident, as thousands of
students and protesters rallied in the plaza.
Campus police said they shot the unidentified man after he
drew a gun from his backpack in the lab at the Haas School of
Business and displayed it in a threatening manner. He was in
surgery at a hospital on Tuesday evening, the university said.
Protest organizers had called for a daylong student strike
featuring teach-ins and rallies in response to the arrest of 39
people last week after demonstrators briefly tried to "occupy"
the campus with tents.
Tuesday's rallies were bolstered by members of the Occupy
Oakland movement, who were evicted on Monday morning from their
camp in that city's Frank Ogawa Plaza near downtown and who
marched north to join protests at Berkeley, famed as a hub of
1960s' student activism.
Shortly after 8 p.m. local time, activists huddling in a "general assembly" meeting voted overwhelmingly to
re-establish the camp, and within minutes at least eight tents
had been erected in the middle of the plaza.
"We will not be moved!" shouted a speaker who announced the
vote. "Power to the people. We are here to stay."
Campus police, who were criticized for their handling of
last week's demonstrations, declined to say if they would
intervene if protesters tried to rebuild their camp.
"Certainly that encampment is both against university
policy and state law, so we will definitely again be educating
protesters and participants on how they can exercise their
First Amendment rights," Police Lieutenant Alex Yao said.
(Additional reporting by Nicole Neroulias, Jim Christie, Peter
Henderson, Steve Gorman, Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb;
Writing and additional reporting by by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)