By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 A northern California
sheriff's deputy shot a 13-year-old just three seconds after
ordering him to drop a plastic replica of an assault rifle, the
boy's parents claimed in an amended civil rights lawsuit filed
Tuesday.
Erick Gelhaus, a veteran deputy and firearms instructor,
killed Andy Lopez as the eighth grader was walking near his home
in the wine-country town of Santa Rosa in October carrying an
imitation gun he planned to return to a friend, according to the
complaint filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
The Oct. 22 shooting sparked an FBI investigation and
continuing protests.
At least two people at the scene moments before the shooting
said the 5-foot, 3-inch teen looked like a child carrying a toy
gun, the complaint says.
Police said Andy was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt when
Gelhaus spotted him holding what appeared to be an assault
rifle. After the deputy ordered the boy to drop the gun, the
teen turned toward Gelhaus, who saw the barrel of the gun rise
and fired eight shots, authorities said.
In November, the boy's parents, Sujay Cruz and Rodrigo
Lopez, filed a federal lawsuit against Gelhaus and Sonoma
County. The suit accuses the deputy of violating the teen's
civil rights and seeks unspecified damages.
On Tuesday, attorney Arnoldo Casillas filed an amended
complaint with additional details about the incident.
"From the time that the deputies called out to Andy Lopez
until the time that Gelhaus fired his first shot, only three
seconds elapsed," the suit says. In an interview, Casillas said
the information came from two witnesses to the incident.
The suit also says that deputies knew the boy would respond
to the order to drop the gun by turning to face them. The suit
does not say how they knew that, but Casillas said that it would
be typical for someone who is not a criminal to turn toward the
sound of a police officer shouting.
There was a second deputy on the scene in addition to
Gelhaus.
The complaint goes on to allege that Gelhaus, a 24-year
deputy who served 10 years in the military with a stint in Iraq,
shot "indiscriminately."
Several shots missed the boy and struck a house, the suit
says.
Neither Gelhaus's attorney nor Sonoma County responded to
requests for comment on Tuesday.
Authorities are continuing to investigate Andy's killing,
Santa Rosa police Lieutenant Paul Henry said Tuesday.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Leslie Adler)