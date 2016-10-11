(Corrects amount of shares to 4.107 mln form 4.17 mln)

FRANKFURT Oct 11 Online pharmacy Shop Apotheke Europe said on Tuesday it had set the price for its Frankfurt stock floating at 28 euros apiece.

The company said in a statement it would offer a total of 4.107 million shares, of which 3.57 million would be new shares.

"The final number of newly issued shares was determined in a way that the Company will achieve gross proceeds of approximately 100 million (euros)," Shop Apotheke said in the statement.

Including over-allotments, the total offer volume will amount to 115 million euros ($129 million).

Shop Apotheke Europe is aiming for its first day of trading in the Frankfurt stock exchange Oct. 13. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Andrew Roche)