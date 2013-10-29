LONDON Oct 28 Shop Direct, the privately owned
British online department store retailer, that trades as
Littlewoods, Very and isme, reported its first pretax profit for
10 years as the firm tapped into growing demand for shopping on
mobile devices.
The group, owned by the billionaire Barclay brothers,
Frederick and David, said on Tuesday it made a pretax profit of
6.6 million pounds ($10.7 million) in the year to June 30.
That compares to a loss of 57.7 million pounds in the
2011-12 year.
Sales rose 1 percent to 1.69 billion pounds, with sales from
newer brands Very.co.uk and isme.co.uk up a combined 18 percent,
outperforming the wider market and more than offsetting a 7
percent decline at longstanding brands Littlewoods.com and
KandCo.com.
Shop Direct, which uses radio and television personality
Fearne Cotton as the face of the Very brand, said 78 percent of
sales were made online, up from 75 percent in the previous year.
The figure has risen to 81 percent in the first quarter of the
firm's 2013-14 year.
Of the sales made online, 27 percent were made on mobile
devices, a figure rising to 38 percent in the first quarter.
Conversely the number of catalogues the firm distributed
during the year more than halved to 4 million.
Shop Direct sells over 800 brands, delivering 46 million
products each year to 5 million customers.
Though data and surveys have indicated the outlook is
improving for UK consumer spending, which generates about
two-thirds of gross domestic product, retailers are generally
still cautious as inflation continues to outpace wage rises.
Shop Direct said it was now focused on Christmas. It
predicted that among best sellers would be onesies, Sony
PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and Furby Boom.