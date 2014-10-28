LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Online retailer Shop Direct says FY profit before tax and amortisation more than doubled to 64.6 million stg (2012/13: £30.8m)

* Shop Direct group sales up 3 percent to 1.74 billion stg in year to June 30 (2012/13: 1.69 billion stg) (Editing by Neil Maidment)