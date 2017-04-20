April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.

The rates charged will be about 2.4 percent per swipe, and the device will compete with the likes of Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc's card reader, which costs merchants at least 2.75 percent per swipe.

Shopify said the card reader supports iOS and Android operating systems and will support Visa, MasterCard and American Express cards, among others.

Shopify's card reader will be sold for $29 at Shopify hardware stores. Square's wireless card reader retails at $49. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)