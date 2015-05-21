By Euan Rocha
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER May 21 Hootsuite, a provider of
software to manage social media on a global scale and one of
Canada's most valuable tech startups, hinted on Thursday it may
move up its timeline on a initial public offering in light of
the success of fellow Canadian startup Shopify.
Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc's
shares rose as much as 69 percent in their U.S. debut on
Thursday, valuing the company at about $2.14
billion.
"We're building what looks like a public company, we are
putting together all of the processes and best practices," said
Hootsuite's chief executive, Ryan Holmes, while speaking at the
Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's annual
conference in Vancouver.
"It's a little hazy as to when. I've talked about 18 to 24
months, but I'm very bullish given the success that Shopify has
had, and maybe we will want to speed that up a little bit," he
said.
Technology companies are looking set to supplant energy and
mining firms as the driver of Canadian initial public offerings
this year as global optimism about tech startups had boosted
valuations and spurred early investors to cash out.
"I'm not in a rush to do it just because everybody else is
doing it. I want to have an amazing business and do it for the
right reasons, timing is everything and who knows where the
market is going to be, but we are moving closer to that (IPO),"
said Holmes.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)