April 14 Shopify Inc, a Canadian e-commerce software maker, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are among the major underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1E03wBe)

The filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)