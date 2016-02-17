Feb 17 Canada's Shopify Inc , which helps retailers set up online stores, said its loss widened in the fourth quarter from the third quarter as costs rose.

The company, which went public in May last year, said net loss and comprehensive loss widened to $6.3 million, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $4.7 million in the prior quarter.

On a per-share basis, net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 8 cents per share from 6 cents.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $70.2 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Kirti Pandey)