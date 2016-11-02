(Fixes Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 1)
Nov 2 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify
Inc reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss on Wednesday as more merchants used its software
platform to set up and manage online stores.
Merchants use Shopify's software platform to design, set up
and manage their stores across sales channels including the web,
mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.
The company's clients include Procter & Gamble Co,
Tesla Motors Inc and the New York Stock Exchange.
Revenue from Shopify's merchant solution business more than
doubled to $49.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Shopify gets a bulk of its merchant solutions revenue from
fees that it charges its clients, or merchants, when their
customer orders are processed through Shopify's payment system.
Revenue in the company's subscription business, which makes
money from the fees Shopify's clients pay to use its platform,
rose 68.6 percent to $49.8 million.
The company raised its full-year revenue forecast, for the
third time this year, to $379 million-$381 million from $361
million-$367 million. For the current quarter, Shopify estimates
revenue of $120 million-$122 million.
Shopify tightened its full-year operating loss estimate to
$38 million-$40 million from $37 million-$41 million. The
company forecast operating loss of $10 million-$12 million for
the fourth quarter.
The company's net loss widened to $9.1 million in the third
quarter, from $4.7 million a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the net loss attributable to
shareholders increased to 11 cents from 6 cents.
Operating expenses jumped 87.5 percent, while cost of
revenue rose nearly 96 percent.
Excluding items, Shopify reported a loss of 2 cents per
share, smaller than the average analysts' estimate of 3 cents,
according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May last year,
said revenue rose 88.6 percent to $99.6 million, beating the
analysts' average estimate of $94.8 million.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Martina D'Couto)