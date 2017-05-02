May 2 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify
Inc, reported a 75 percent jump in quarterly
revenue, as more merchants used its platform to set up and
manage online stores.
Net loss widened to $13.6 million, or 15 cents per share in
the first quarter ended March 31, from $8.9 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public two years ago, said
on Tuesday revenue rose to $127.4 million from $72.7 million.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)