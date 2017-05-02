(Adds forecast, details)
May 2 Canadian software maker Shopify Inc
raised its full-year revenue forecast as more
merchants used its e-commerce platform to set up and manage
their online stores.
The company, which reported a 75 percent jump in quarterly
revenue, raised its full-year revenue forecast to $615 million
to $630 million, from its earlier forecast of $580 million to
$600 million.
Merchants use Shopify's software platform to design, set up
and manage their stores across sales channels including the web,
mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.
Revenue from Shopify's merchant solution business nearly
doubled to $65.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31.
Shopify gets a bulk of its merchant solutions revenue from
fees it charges merchants when their customer orders are
processed through Shopify's payment system.
Revenue from its subscription business, which makes money
from the fees Shopify's clients pay to use its platform, rose
about 60 percent to $62.1 million.
Net loss widened to $13.6 million, or 15 cents per share in
the first quarter ended March 31, from $8.9 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 4 cents per
share, smaller than average analysts' estimate of 10 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $127.4 million from $72.7 million.
