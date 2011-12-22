MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian retailer Shoppers Stop expects rupee depreciation to bring down sales in its non-apparel segment by 10-15 percent from February, Managing Director Govind Shrikhande said on Thursday.

A weak rupee will increase the cost of imported accessories. The Indian rupee has fallen more than 16 percent since his July high.

Same store sales growth is expected to fall to 6-7 percent in October-March due to the economic slowdown, Shrikhande said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Harish Nambiar)