* Sees apparel prices falling at least 5 pct in FY13
* Demand for apparel should help offset high import costs
* Expects 6-7 pct growth in same-store sales in FY12
(Adds details, quotes, background)
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian retailer Shoppers
Stop expects the weak rupee to reduce non-apparel
sales starting in February, but this will be offset somewhat by
stronger demand for apparel as cotton prices soften, its
managing director said.
Apparel, which is mainly sourced locally, accounts for about
58 percent of the company's sales. The non-apparel segment
largely depends on imports.
A weak rupee is expected to reduce non-apparel sales as the
cost of importing products such as watches, cosmetics and
handbags continues to rise, Managing Director Govind Shrikhande
said at a store opening on Thursday.
The rupee has fallen more than 16 percent from its July high
against the dollar.
The company's apparel sales have taken a hit as result of
high cotton prices and a new excise duty that pushed up prices
by 15-17 percent.
"We expect apparel demand to be better next year because
cotton prices have softened and that should push down prices by
around 5 percent," Shrikhande said.
"We are most likely going to get some reprieve in the coming
budget on the excise duty in apparel, which will reduce prices
further...say total by around 8 percent," he added.
Same-store sales growth is expected to fall to 6-7 percent
in October-March due to sluggish consumer spending, he said.
The company had said earlier that it expected single-digit
growth in same-store sales in the current fiscal year. In the
quarter ended September, the sales growth was 12 percent.
"The impact on same-store sales will be visible even in the
first half of next year, (after) which things are likely to
improve," Shrikhande said.
The company expects overall sales growth to be in the 18-20
percent range, similar to the past few years, as it opens new
stores.
Shoppers Stop opened 11 stores this fiscal year and will add
eight in the next fiscal year starting April. It launched its
49th store in India in Mumbai on Thursday.
Shares of the company fell 1.1 percent in a firm Mumbai
market. The stock has dropped 29 percent since the start of the
year, compared with a 23 percent fall in the benchmark index
.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr and Rajesh
Pandathil)