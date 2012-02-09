* Q4 EPS C$0.82 vs C$0.78 year earlier
* Sales up 4.3 pct; same-store sales up 3.4 pct
* Front-of-store sales drive fourth-quarter results
* Prescription margins narrow due to gov't reforms
* Shares rise 1.8 percent on TSX
TORONTO Feb 9 Shoppers Drug Mart Corp
, Canada's biggest pharmacy chain, said on Thursday its
quarterly profit rose along with sales, especially in its
non-prescription business, and its shares rose 2 percent.
Front-of-store sales, which include over-the-counter
medications, cosmetics, food and drinks, rose 5.5 percent in the
fourth quarter, outpacing prescription revenue, which was up 2.3
percent.
"They delivered to expectations, which I think is solid,"
said Scotia Capital analyst Patricia Baker. "It's a tough
economy out there."
Shoppers also raised its dividend by 6 percent and renewed
its share repurchase program.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said that considerable
discounting in the quarter meant higher-than-expected sales did
not translate into much higher earnings.
"Obviously it was very promotionally driven, and that's been
going on for two years now, and I don't see an end in sight," he
said.
Margins on prescription drugs narrowed because of government
reforms that have lowered the price of generics. That segment of
prescriptions rose to 57.1 percent of the total in the quarter
from 55.7 percent in the year-before period.
Yarbrough said drug reforms have been the biggest factor in
pushing Shoppers from 15 to 18 percent earnings growth to 3 to 7
percent growth. He sees the headwinds persisting as more
Canadian provinces consider the regulatory changes that are
already in place in Ontario and Quebec.
PRESCRIPTION FILES
Asked on a conference call about the company's interest in
buying prescription files from other pharmacy chains, Chief
Financial Officer Brad Lukow said such acquisitions are still a
priority.
"The team is quite active on a number of fronts, on a number
of deals, in number of provinces," he said. "It's still our
expectation that we'll see quite a bit more activity in terms of
completed transactions in 2012, but it will be a build process
throughout the year."
U.S. discount chain Target Corp is taking over the
leases of many stores in Hudson's Bay Co's Zellers discount
chain as part of its spring 2013 entry into Canada. It will not,
however, buy Zellers' prescription files, offering an
opportunity for Canadian drugstores.
In November, Shoppers Chief Executive Domenic Pilla said the
company would try to benefit from Target's entry by taking some
of Zellers' prescription customers. The company did not mention
Zellers on Thursday.
NET INCOME, SALES RISE
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Shoppers' net income rose to
C$176 million ($176.82 million), or 82 Canadian cents a share,
from C$169 million, or 78 Canadian cents, in the same quarter
last year. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 82
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects sales to increase between 2.5
and 3.0 percent in 2012, after a rise of 2.6 percent last year.
As part of its C$350 million capital program, it plans to
increase retail space by 3.5 percent, relocating about 20
stores, opening 20 to 25 new outlets, and expanding about 15
locations.
Shoppers raised its quarterly dividend to 26.5 Canadian
cents a share. In renewing its stock repurchase program, it
authorized the purchase of up 10.6 million shares, or about 5
percent of shares outstanding, by Feb. 14, 2013.
The company's shares closed up 2.0 percent at C$40.64 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.