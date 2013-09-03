Sept 3 Two independent proxy advisory firms have
recommended that Shoppers Drug Mart shareholders vote in
favor of Loblaw Co Ltd's C$12.4 billion ($11.76 billion)
takeover offer, the Canadian pharmacy chain said on Tuesday.
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis
& Co, which offer advice on shareholder votes, both backed the
deal. Glass Lewis noted the deal offers attractive
diversification at a time of increasing competition in Canada.
Shoppers is Canada's biggest drugstore chain, and Loblaw is
the country's biggest grocery chain.
Shareholders of Shoppers are expected to approve the
acquisition, Canada's biggest deal so far this year, when they
vote at a special meeting on Sept. 12, Shoppers CEO Domenic
Pilla told Reuters last week.