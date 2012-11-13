Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 13 Canada's top pharmacy chain, Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, reported a slightly lower quarterly profit on Tuesday even as sales rose and share buybacks boosted earnings per share.
The company said net earnings were C$168 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$172 million, or 80 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 3.2 percent to C$3.21 billion, and same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.3 percent.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.