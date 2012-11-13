Nov 13 Canada's top pharmacy chain, Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, reported a slightly lower quarterly profit on Tuesday even as sales rose and share buybacks boosted earnings per share.

The company said net earnings were C$168 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$172 million, or 80 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 3.2 percent to C$3.21 billion, and same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.3 percent.