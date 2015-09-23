(Corrects company name in headline to 'Shopper's Stop' from 'Shoppers' )

Sept 23 Sept 23 Shopper's Stop Ltd : * Shopper's Stop logs on to freecharge wallet * Shopper's Stop - partnership to allow customers to soon make payments through FreeCharge wallet across all Shoppers Stop, Hypercity, Crossword and Homestop

Stores * Source text: 23 September 2015, Mumbai: *FreeCharge, India's leading digital p latform for recharge and utility payments, today announced its exclusive partnership with India's leading fashion retailer - Shoppers Stop. As part of the exclusive tie-up, Shoppers Stop's customers will be empowered with the feature rich FreeCharge Wallet. Customers will have the option to use their FreeCharge Wallet to make payments at all 74 Shoppers Stop stores across the country as well as on the webstore www.shoppersstop.com. The partnership will also extend to the Shoppers Stop Ltd. group companies such as 17 outlets of HyperCity, 95 stores of Crossword and 19 stores of HomeStop across India.