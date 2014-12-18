(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Dec 18 Nobody who has ever had a customer
service dispute wants to experience what happened to Ben
Edelman, the Harvard Business School professor whose irate email
to a Chinese restaurant went viral on social media and was
chronicled by mainstream news outlets.
When Edelman, who is also an attorney, emailed the
restaurant seeking triple damages for a $4 overcharge, he did
not think about the social media implications. He did not think
about his worldwide reputation. But he does now.
"It certainly came as a surprise to see these emails
published," Edelman said in an email to Reuters. "From my
perspective, the most distressing aspect of the media coverage,
and of having the emails circulated, was how few people seemed
to understand, or even want to understand, my true motivations."
Boston.com broke Edelman's story on Dec. 9, and it was
quickly picked up by other major media outlets. There were
straight news stories, serious dissections of his legal
arguments and personal insults against him on Twitter.
By the next day, he had publicly apologized.
The cautionary tale for the rest of us is that anyone who
flies off the handle about some customer service dispute might
end up in the same predicament.
"With the right mix of ingredients those email threads can
go viral and reach an audience of millions of people," says Eric
Goldman, a professor of internet law at Santa Clara University
School of Law.
The real-time element of Twitter has helped elevate some of
these episodes into virtual legends, like the rooftop breakup
chronicled last year by New York comedian Kyle Ayers. The
back-and-forth exchange went on for more than 40 minutes, all
captured and shared by Ayers along with bits of commentary (here)
In September, Ryan Case, a television editor and director,
tweeted more than 60 times over a four-hour period to document a
passenger's intoxicated and sometimes racist rants (on.mash.to/1plHFYt).
"She's incapable of being quiet, like a toddler but not cute,"
Case tweeted about the woman identified as "Nadia."
Airplanes seem to provide abundant fodder for the amusement
of public shaming fans. There's even a "Passenger Shaming"
Facebook with more than 288,000 Likes filled with photos of
passengers wearing overly revealing clothing, leaving diapers
and condoms on their seats, and putting their bare feet on
headrests or the cabin wall (here).
Don't we have a right to privacy? Not really, experts say.
"If you do something in public, it's fair game for anyone to
record it and share it with the world," says Ken Paulson,
president of the First Amendment Center and dean of College of
Mass Communication at Middle Tennessee State University.
We've always been able to talk about other people and how
they act, he says. The only difference now is the immediate ways
people can share means in which it can be shared.
So, what are the risks of speaking your mind and where are
the lines drawn?
* Disputes by email
Paul Alan Levy, an internet free speech expert with the
consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, says by now it should be
clear that anything you say in public or write in an email can
be shared. Just ask anyone whose information was shared as part
of the Sony incident.
While hacking is clearly illegal, it is legal for a business
to do what the restaurant did with Edelman's emails, unless
there was a specific note that comments will be kept private.
And, Levy notes, putting the word "confidential" on an email is
meaningless.
*Posting to review sites
When commenting about a business on sites such as Yelp or
TripAdvisor, experts note that to stay out of trouble
stick to the facts and express opinions. What has caused
problems for commenters, they say, are assertions that can't be
supported.
* Recording conversations or incidents
Recording something happening in plain view in a public
place, whether with a smartphone or by transcribing, is legal,
Paulson says. And, he says, so is sharing that information by
live tweeting or posting it online.
But eavesdropping on a privileged conversation, like between
a doctor and a patient, is not fair game.
* Using your blog to complain about bad service
Just about anyone can say just about anything they'd like,
Paulson says, as long as it's their opinion and not an
allegation that can't be supported. It's one thing, he says, to
complain you don't like the taste of the food at a restaurant
and quite another to accuse them of using questionable
ingredients.
"In a nutshell, don't say anything bad about people unless
you can back it up," he says. "If you take a video of somebody
stumbling out of a bar, you need to be careful calling him a
drunk. He could have just tripped on the pavement."
The best solution to avoiding trouble down the road after
complaining is not saying anything that you would regret later
if it ended up shared worldwide.
That is something Edelman now wishes he had considered. In
retrospect, he says he did go too far. "I do think my tone and
style were out of line, so I was happy to apologize for that,"
he wrote to Reuters.
