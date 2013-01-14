* Sales up 14 percent at 46.7 billion rand
* Shares fall more than 3 percent
JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 Shoprite Holdings Ltd
, Africa's biggest grocer, reported a 14 percent
increase in first-half sales on Monday, disappointing investors
who had expected a bigger increase from the fast-growing
retailer.
Shares of Shoprite tumbled more than 3 percent after it said
sales totalled 46.7 billion rand ($5.3 billion) in the six
months to end-December.
The Cape Town-based company, which operates in 17 African
countries outside South Africa, said sales in those stores grew
by 28 percent while its core South African business increased
sales by 11.5 percent.
Domestic retailers, which are also expanding into the rest
of Africa, have been the darlings of investors in recent months
but many analysts have said shares have been pushed to
unjustifiable levels.
South African consumers are also battling with high personal
debt levels, rising electricity prices and chronic unemployment
but above-inflation wage hikes, government grants and
decades-low interest rates have somewhat softened the blow.
Shares of Shoprite were down 3.5 percent at 192.85 rand at
0933 GMT, making it the biggest negative contributor to the
benchmark Top-40 index.
($1 = 8.7560 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)