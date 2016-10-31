JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 The chief executive of South Africa's Shoprite will retire in December after nearly four decades at Africa's biggest grocer, the company said on Monday.

Whitey Basson will be replaced by the company's Chief Operating Officer Pieter Engelbrecht, a 20-year veteran of the retailer, in January next year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)