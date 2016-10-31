BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 The chief executive of South Africa's Shoprite will retire in December after nearly four decades at Africa's biggest grocer, the company said on Monday.
Whitey Basson will be replaced by the company's Chief Operating Officer Pieter Engelbrecht, a 20-year veteran of the retailer, in January next year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.