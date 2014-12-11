JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South African retailer
Shoprite is buying upscale Wetherlys furniture stores
from the unit of a failed credit lender African Bank,
the competition watchdog said on Thursday.
Ellerine is under protection from creditors, similar to
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, after its parent
collapsed under a mountain of bad debts in August. It owes
creditors around 1.3 billion rand ($110 million).
The Competition Commission also recommended that the deal,
whose value was not disclosed, be approved on condition that
Shoprite does not lay off the more than 300 workers at
Wetherlys.
It's unclear if Shoprite would be taking over the stock in
Wetherlys 217 stores or even trade under the brand, although the
stores and website are splashed with "Closing Down Sale"
banners.
Shoprite was not immediately available to comment.
Ellerine has received a 400 million rand indicative offer
for its nearly 80 stores outside South Africa and has the
competition watchdog's preliminary approval to sell 63 stores of
its Beares brand to Lewis Group for $8 million.
The Competition Commission has also given a nod to the
acquisition of Dial-a-Bed by Coricraft. Other Ellerine brands
include Ellerines stores, Furniture City and Geen & Richards.
($1 = 11.5300 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Keith Weir)