JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's Shoprite
Holdings posted a 8.9 percent rise in half-year profit
on Tuesday, boosted by strong growth outside its home market
which is grappling with rising interest rates and higher
unemployment.
The retailer reported diluted headline earnings per share
(EPS) of 403 cents for the six months to end-December, compared
with 370.2 cents a year ago.
Shoprite, which has become Africa's largest grocer over the
past decade as it expanded into fast-growing economies, said
markets in oil producing countries had fared better than
expected given the slump in crude prices.
"The economies of oil-rich Angola and Nigeria showed
surprising resilience despite the challenges brought about by
the steep drop in the oil price," the company said.
Shoprite said it will continue opening new stores across
Africa, but at a more cautious pace.
Shares in Shoprite were trading 3.75 percent higher at
150.12 rand, compared to a 0.5 drop in the Johannesburg
Securities Exchange's Top-40 index.
