JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 South Africa's Shoprite
will open two stores in Nigeria over the next 15 months, down
from as many as 13, the retailer's chief executive said, citing
lack of retail space in the west African country.
"Look, at Nigeria with the new legislation there where the
clothing retailers had to withdraw, now you don't have enough
tenants for (shopping) centres and therefore not as many centres
are being built and now growth slows," Pieter Engelbrecht told
Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)