* H1 headline EPS at 280.8 cents vs 236.8 cents
* Sales at 41 billion rand vs 33.1 billion rand
* Shares little changed
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 - Nigeria has the potential to
become as big a retail market for South Africa's Shoprite
as its home base, the head of the supermarket chain
said on Tuesday, playing down concerns of rising poverty in
Africa's most populous country.
"Several cities in Nigeria have populations of more than 8
million people. I can't say all of them have the same spending
power, but Nigeria can support the same number of supermarkets
as South Africa," Shoprite chief executive Whitey Basson told
Reuters in an interview.
"Even if you have 60 percent of the population living in
poverty, 40 percent of the Nigerian population is still bigger
than the South African population."
Shoprite, which reported a 19 percent rise in first-half
earnings on Tuesday, runs about 950 supermarkets with 729 of
those in South Africa and two stores in Nigeria.
It plans to open 12 more stores outside of South Africa by
the end of June, including in the Nigerian cities of Illorin and
Abuja. It also plans to enter the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Retailers are increasingly targeting Nigeria, given its
population and potential for growth. The country is home to
nearly 160 million people, compared to South Africa's 50
million, according to World Bank estimates.
But Nigeria still has plenty of hurdles to overcome. Poverty
is still rising despite strong economic growth, data showed this
month. Nearly 61 percent of the population, or about 100 million
people, live on less than $1 a day.
U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc last year bought a
majority stake in South African retailer Massmart,
citing growth prospects on the continent.
HIGHER EARNINGS
Cape Town-based Shoprite reported an 18.6 percent rise in
first-half headline earnings per share to 280.8 cents, helped by
higher prices, a favourable exchange rate and above-inflation
wage increases for consumers in its main South African market.
Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
Consumer spending is improving in Africa's biggest economy
due to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage
hikes, but the outlook is uncertain due to high debt levels and
unemployment.
South African retail sales jumped 8.7 percent year-on-year
in December, beating the 6.5 percent growth economists had
expected.
Shoprite, a domestic merchant seen likely to lose the most
from discounter Wal-Mart's entry into the country, has
been on an aggressive expansion drive in Africa.
Wal-Mart unit Massmart is due to report its first-half
results on Wednesday.
Shoprite said sales increased 13.2 percent to 41 billion
rand ($5.4 billion) after increasing prices by an average of 4.6
percent and gaining nearly 30 million rand from favourable
currency swings.
Shares in Shoprite were up 0.9 at 133.8 rand by 1420 GMT,
largely in line with the JSE Top-40 index. Shares of
the company have surged more than 40 percent in the last 12
months, lifted by optimism about its Africa growth strategy.
($1 = 7.6609 South African rand)
