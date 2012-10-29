* Non-S.Africa stores sales up 34.3 percent
* South African stores sales up 12.2 percent
* Shares up more than 1 percent
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 Africa's biggest grocer
Shoprite Holdings Ltd booked a 15.6 percent jump in
first-quarter sales helped by a robust showing outside its core
South African market and favourable currency swings.
Shoprite, which operates in 17 African countries outside
South Africa, said on Monday stores in those markets grew sales
by 34.3 percent in the three months to end-September. It said in
constant currency terms, they delivered a sales growth of 26.4
percent.
The Cape Town-based company, which opened 20 stores in
several African countries since November last year, has been
pushing aggressively into fast-growing markets on the continent
with a focus on Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and
Angola.
By 0845 GMT, shares in the company were up 1.36 percent at
180.32, extending gains so far this year to more than 30 percent
and reflecting expectations of healthy returns from its
expansions in the rest of Africa.
Domestic retailers, which are also expanding into the rest
of Africa, have been the darlings of investors in recent months
but most analysts have said they have pushed shares to
unjustifiable levels.
Shoprite's mainstay South African supermarket business grew
sales by 12.2 percent, reflecting increasing competition in the
grocery market where Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart
is looking for a bigger presence.
The company said it was difficult to predict spending
patterns into the festive season because consumers are under
pressures.
Consumers are battling with high personal debt levels,
rising electricity prices and chronic unemployment but
above-inflation wage hikes and decades-low interest rates have
somewhat softened the blow.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)