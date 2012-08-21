* Looking to add 9 stores in Nigeria by June 2013
* Aims for 21 new stores in Angola
* Headline EPS at 607 cents vs 507.6 cents
* Consensus: 617 cents
* Non-South African ops robust
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 South African supermarket
chain Shoprite said on Tuesday it will spend $205
million on property development in Nigeria to overcome a lack of
infrastructure and capitalise on rising consumer spending.
Africa's top retailer, which reported a 20 percent jump in
full-year earnings, is pushing aggressively into underdeveloped,
fast-growing markets on the continent, with a focus on Nigeria -
Africa's most populous country - and oil-rich Angola.
But its expansion, like those of other South Africa,
retailers, has been hampered by the lack of shopping malls in
most of the continent.
"I think we are going to see more and more of these property
investments in the rest of Africa because many of these markets
have great opportunities but little or no infrastructure," said
Ron Klipin, a portfolio manager at SA Stockbrokers.
Shoprite said it plans to open nine new stores in Nigeria by
the middle of next year, bringing its total to 13, and 21 new
stores in Angola.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc has been slow in its Africa
expansion a year after taking 51 percent stake in domestic
retailer Massmart, underscoring the lack of retail
infrastructure.
Shoprite missed forecasts with a 20 percent rise to 607
cents in full-year profit on Monday, as nagging unemployment and
rising debt levels put pressure on consumer spending.
That was below the average estimate of 617 cents in a
Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
But shares in the company climbed 2.35 percent to 159.90
rand, extending gains so far this year to 18 percent and
reflecting expectations of healthy returns from its expansion on
the rest of the continent.
Sales rose 14.4 percent to 82.7 billion rand ($10 billion),
with its operations outside its mainstay South African market
lifting sales by 25.4 percent.
Shoprite is the first of three major South African retailers
to post results this week.
Consumers in Africa's biggest economy are battling with high
personal debt levels, rising electricity prices and chronic
unemployment but above-inflation wage hikes and decades-low
interest rates have somewhat softened the blow.
South African retail sales jumped 8.3 percent year-on-year
May, official data showed, beating the 4.7 percent growth
economists had expected.
($1 = 8.3059 South African rand)
