JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 South African grocer
Shoprite has repealed a decision to fire 3,000 striking
workers in Zambia after the government threatened to revoke its
licence, the labour minister said Thursday.
"We told them we would revoke their trading licence if they
went ahead with the dismissals. They claimed the workers had
gone on illegal strike. I have now given them 10 days in which
to negotiate and resolve the problem," Fackson Shamenda told
Reuters.
"All the outlets are working normally now and I am on my way
to buy bread from Shoprite."
