Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 Shoprite Holdings Ltd
* FY trading profit was up 6 pct to r5.714 billion.
* FY EBITDA increased by 8.7 pct to r7.406 billion (2013: r6.811 billion)
* Headline EPS rose 3.3 pct to 697.6 cents (2013: 675.4 cents)
* Plan to open 30 new supermarkets by june 2015
* With economic growth expected to remain below 3 pct in new financial year there is not much relief in sight for beleaguered South African consumer
* To retain present levels of profitability would require strict discipline and cost control.
* Says it decided to allocate 0.07 euro ($0.0749) dividend per share