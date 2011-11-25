LONDON Nov 25 Shore Capital, one of Britain's smaller investment banks, said it could make a loss for 2011 due to the tough market conditions and a writedown on its holding in Puma Hotels.

"In particular, there is uncertainty as to the mark to market that might need to be applied to our holdings in Puma Hotels, for which the aggregate carrying value on our balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2010 was 5.2 million pounds ($8 million)," it said on Friday.

"Therefore there is likely to be a substantial reduction in the overall level of profitability and, depending on the outcome of the Puma Hotels mark to market adjustment at the year end, the overall result for the group for 2011 may be pushed into a loss," Shore Capital said. ($1 = 0.6449 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)