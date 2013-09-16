BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
Sept 16 Shore Capital Group Ltd : * First half revenue unchanged at £17.8 million (2012: £17.8 million) * Profit before tax up 123.2% to £3.3 million (2012: £1.5 million) * Interim dividend per share of 0.40pence STG (2012: nil)
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: