BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept its earlier offer.
Mitel raised its offer to $8.50 per share in cash and stock from its previous offer of $8.10 per share in cash, representing a 3.7 percent premium to ShoreTel's closing price on Friday.
The revised offer values ShoreTel at about $574 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.