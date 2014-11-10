Nov 10 Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept its earlier offer.

Mitel raised its offer to $8.50 per share in cash and stock from its previous offer of $8.10 per share in cash, representing a 3.7 percent premium to ShoreTel's closing price on Friday.

The revised offer values ShoreTel at about $574 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)