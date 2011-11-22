StanChart brings in senior talent to fuel U.S. expansion
* U.S. accounts for 5 percent of bank's total operating income
VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian financial market watchdog FMA said on Tuesday it was extending a ban on naked short-selling of financial companies' shares until the end of May 2012.
The ban, in place since shortly after Lehman collapsed in September 2008, applies to naked short-selling of shares in banks Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International , as well as in insurers Uniqa and Vienna Insurance Group.
It has been extended in three and six-month periods since 2008. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
* U.S. accounts for 5 percent of bank's total operating income
* Says unit Dubai Investments Real Estate Co completes preparation work for first phase of its 3 billion dirhams Mirdif Hills project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: