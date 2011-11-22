VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian financial market watchdog FMA said on Tuesday it was extending a ban on naked short-selling of financial companies' shares until the end of May 2012.

The ban, in place since shortly after Lehman collapsed in September 2008, applies to naked short-selling of shares in banks Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International , as well as in insurers Uniqa and Vienna Insurance Group.

It has been extended in three and six-month periods since 2008. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)