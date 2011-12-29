PARIS Dec 29 French oil major Total said on Thursday it and partners Gazprom and Statoil remained committed to developing the giant Arctic gas field of Shtokman despite a new delay in their final investment decision.

The Gazprom-led consortium has put off the decision to April 1, sources close to the group said after the Shtokman Development board met on Thursday.

"Given the technological and economic stakes for Shtokman, a project that commits partners for several decades, it is logical and responsible for industrial partners to give themselves a few more weeks to decide on such an important investment with all the necessary guarantees," a spokesman at Total said.

"Total shares with its partners the strong will to come to a decision as quickly as possible on this strategic issue."

The spokesman said there was "no doubt" the already-postponed project would go ahead, adding that he thought the three-month delay would be "sufficient" to reach a final deal. (Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian Plumb)