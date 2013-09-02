Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
LIMA, Sept 2 Iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China's Shougang Group, declared force majeure on its shipments because of an ongoing strike that has completely halted output, the company said on Monday.
Shougang, Peru's only iron ore miner, produced 6.8 million tonnes last year, according to the government.
The move to exempt the company from its contractual obligations comes on the 19th day of an ongoing workers' strike in Peru's southern Ica region.
"We are without activity," the company's country manager Raul Vera told Reuters on Monday. "There is no production at the mine due to the work stoppage."
Both the company and the union that organized the strike told Reuters that the government will likely resolve the dispute by setting mandatory wage hikes this week. Peru's labour ministry has considered the strike legal.
"The regional office of the labour ministry in Ica...already has the technical and economic information needed and should produce a resolution in coming days," said Vera.
Workers are asking for 15 soles ($5.34) more on top of daily basic wages and the company so far has responded with an offer of 2.8 soles extra per day, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters.
Last year, Shougang workers went on strike for three weeks before the labour ministry ordered wage hikes.
LONDON, March 29 Banks in Britain have tried to reassure their London staff over possible Brexit disruption, including a shift in jobs to continental Europe, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered formal EU divorce proceedings on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - Major banks said they won't be rushing their decisions on footprint changes due to Britain's exit from the European Union, but said some staff will inevitably have to move and some institutions are looking at buying property in other cities.