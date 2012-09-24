(Adds strike being postponed)

LIMA, Sept 24 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China's Shougang Group, have postponed for the time being a strike that was slated to start on Monday, a union leader said.

Workers at the iron ore mine want better wages and benefits. Union leader Julio Ortiz said workers need more time to fulfill labor ministry rules before starting the walkout. (Reporting By Patricia Velez)