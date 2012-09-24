UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
(Adds strike being postponed)
LIMA, Sept 24 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China's Shougang Group, have postponed for the time being a strike that was slated to start on Monday, a union leader said.
Workers at the iron ore mine want better wages and benefits. Union leader Julio Ortiz said workers need more time to fulfill labor ministry rules before starting the walkout. (Reporting By Patricia Velez)
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.