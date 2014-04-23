WASHINGTON, April 23 Japan's Showa Corp
has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of electric
power steering assemblies and to pay a $19.9 million fine, the
Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials in the United States and elsewhere
have brought price-fixing cases related to more than 30 auto
parts, including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers,
air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering
components.
From 2007 to 2012, and perhaps longer, Showa worked with
other auto parts makers to fix the prices of certain power
steering assemblies sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, the
department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)