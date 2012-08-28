Aug 29 Japan's Showa Denko KK stopped
its rare-earth metals alloy plants in China as demand for
magnets dropped from Japanese electronics device makers, the
Nikkei said.
Showa Denko, which is a major manufacturer of alloys that
use rare earths as dysprosium and neodymium, has shut down two
plants in China as it said its factory in Saitama Prefecture in
Japan will continue to meet the demand for now, the business
daily said.
Dysprosium and neodymium are used in high-performance
magnets found in motors of hybrid vehicles, hard-disk drives and
air conditioners, the Nikkei said.
China accounts for more than 90 percent of global output of
rare earths - a group of 17 specialty metals essential for
making technology items such as smartphones and hybrid vehicles.
The company has also suspended a rare-earth alloy plant in
Vietnam in mid-May as it expects to boost its operational
efficiency and halt its earnings slide by halting excess
facilities, the daily said.
