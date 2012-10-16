(Corrects headline to say that July-Sept net has risen and not fallen) Oct 16 Three months ended Sept 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated.) Net Profit (in mln rupees) 2281.3 vs 384.9 Net Sales 13.23 vs 8.52 EPS (in rupees) 65.48 vs 11.05 * Source text: link.reuters.com/gyc43t * Further company coverage