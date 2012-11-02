US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Basis Point) - Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed a Rs4bn (US$74m) dual-tranche loan for Shree Naman Hotels Pvt Ltd.
The facility is split into a Rs3.5bn loan maturing in 2023 and a Rs500m loan maturing in 2024. The lenders were Axis Bank, Bank of India and Central Bank of India.
Proceeds are for the construction of a Sofitel hotel at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
