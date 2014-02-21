MUMBAI Feb 21 Shares of India's Shree Renuka Sugars slumped 10 percent in pre-open trading on fears of equity dilution after Singapore's Wilmar International said on Thursday it has agreed to invest up to $145 million for a major stake in the company.

The transaction, which will be completed in multiple steps, will see Wilmar - the world's top palm oil processor with business interests in sugar, lauric oils and other commodities - and the founders of the Indian company owning equal stakes in Shree Renuka. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)