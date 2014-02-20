Feb 20 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd agreed on Thursday to buy a major stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, giving it a foothold in India, the world's No. 1 sugar consuming country, and Brazil, the world's No. 1 producer.

Here are some details about the two companies' sugar operations:

WILMAR:

Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil company, is a relative newcomer to sugar, making its first foray into the market in 2010 through its acquisition of Australia's Sucrogen Ltd.

That deal made it Australia's largest cane milling company.

Buying Shree Renuka fits with its strategy of expanding through acquisition, broadening its reach into Brazil and India, the world's two-largest sugar producers, and diversifying its product base.

Last year, it purchased a 27.5-percent stake in Moroccan sugar firm Cosumar S.A., which has annual refining capacity of 1 million tonnes.

It also sealed a deal to be the sole sugar supplier to Algeria's Cevital Spa.

It now has five refineries in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia with 17 million tonnes of cane crushing capacity and 1.9 million tonnes of refining capacity, a statement said.

On Thursday, the company reported plunging profits from the sugar business, the only segment to report lower profits, in the fourth quarter.

Pre-tax profits in sugar sank to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter, down from $106.7 million a year earlier, as dry and favourable weather conditions resulted in a higher amount of cane crushed before the final three months of last year, it said.

Fourth-quarter net profit for the group fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $369 million. For 2013, profit rose 5.1 percent to $1.32 billion, in line with a mean forecast of $1.31 billion, according to Reuters data.

SHREE RENUKA

The company was founded in 1998 and now operates 11 mills in Brazil and India, two of the world's largest sugar producers, with total crushing capacity of 20.7 million tonnes per year.

Four of the mills are in centre-south Brazil and seven in India, according to its website. They have integrated ethanol and power co-generation capacity.

It also has two port-based sugar refineries in India with annual production capacity of 1.7 million tonnes.

The company made its first foray into Brazil in 2010 after taking over Renuka Vale do Ivai and buying a controlling stake in Renuka do Brasil.

The company, which is headquartered in Belgaum in Karnataka, has a market value of about $242 million and has posted losses for the past two fiscal years.

The Wilmar deal will help pay down its debt which totalled some $1.2 billion at the end of June last year.

The fall in the value of the Indian rupee last year made the cost of servicing the debt costlier and weighed on its balance sheet. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai and Chris Prentice and Josephine Mason in New York; Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)