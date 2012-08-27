HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Basis Point) - Union Bank of India has committed US$15m to the US$50m six-month revolving credit for diamond and jewellery company Shrenuj & Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.

Syndicate Bank is currently processing approval to join with another US$15m commitment, the source added. As previously reported, Bank of India is the sole mandated lead arranger.

The loan pays more than 400bp all-in. Funds are for working capital. The facility is being borrowed by offshore subsidiary Shrenuj NV.

Shrenuj is a gem and jewellery conglomerate that has businesses including diamond processing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. It has diamond manufacturing facilities in India, Israel and Africa.

The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company has a current market capitalisation of about Rs4.9bn (US$88m). (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)