HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Basis Point) - Syndicate Bank has committed US$10m to the US$50m six-month revolving credit for diamond and jewellery company Shrenuj & Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.

As previously reported, Union Bank of India had earlier joined with a US$15m commitment.

Sole mandated lead arranger Bank of India has been in talks with a couple of banks potentially looking at joining with another US$5m, the source added. Closing may occur within the next few weeks.

The facility pays more than 400bp all-in. Funds are for working capital. The offshore borrowing entity is Shrenuj subsidiary Shrenuj NV.

Shrenuj is a gem and jewellery conglomerate that has businesses including diamond processing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. It has diamond manufacturing facilities in India, Israel and Africa. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)