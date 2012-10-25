US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Basis Point) - Syndicate Bank has committed US$10m to the US$50m six-month revolving credit for diamond and jewellery company Shrenuj & Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
As previously reported, Union Bank of India had earlier joined with a US$15m commitment.
Sole mandated lead arranger Bank of India has been in talks with a couple of banks potentially looking at joining with another US$5m, the source added. Closing may occur within the next few weeks.
The facility pays more than 400bp all-in. Funds are for working capital. The offshore borrowing entity is Shrenuj subsidiary Shrenuj NV.
Shrenuj is a gem and jewellery conglomerate that has businesses including diamond processing, jewellery manufacturing and retailing. It has diamond manufacturing facilities in India, Israel and Africa. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
