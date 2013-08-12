MUMBAI Aug 12 India's Shriram EPC Ltd
said it agreed to sell its stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd
to My Home Industries Ltd, owned by Ireland's building materials
provider CRH.
Shriram EPC said the deal valued Sree Jayajothi at 14
billion rupees ($230 million) and the company intends to use the
proceeds to reduce debt, it said in a statement to the
exchanges.
Indian investment bank Mape Advisory Group advised Shriram
EPC in the transaction.
Shares in Shriram EPC rose more than 18 percent in early
trade after sources told Reuters on Sunday that Shriram Group
will sell its stake in Sree Jayajothi.
Shares in Shriram were up 9.4 percent at 47.70 rupees at
10.07 a.m. (0439 GMT).