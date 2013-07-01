MUMBAI, July 1 India's Shriram Capital said on
Monday it has applied for a banking licence.
Shriram Capital is the holding company for all financial
services entities of the group, including truck financier
Shriram Transport, and is seen as a strong contender
to win a licence.
Corporate heavyweights, from the Birla and Bajaj groups to
Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital are among several
companies aspiring to get into mainstream banking as India
pushes to make financial services more accessible to half of its
population that does not have a bank account.
The deadline to file applications with the Reserve Bank of
India is Monday.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)