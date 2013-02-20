US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
MUMBAI Feb 20 U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is to sell part of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd to raise about $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
TPG, which owns about 20 percent of Shriram Transport, is selling the shares for 715 rupees to 755.95 rupees, a discount of up to 5.4 percent on Wednesday's closing price, the term sheet - an outline agreement - showed on Wednesday.
While TPG's stake in Shriram Transport will fall to about 10 percent on the planned stake sale, it may sell a larger stake, the term sheet said without giving detail.
Goldman Sachs is the bookrunner for the deal, it said.
