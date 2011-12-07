MUMBAI Dec 7 India's Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise atleast 100 million rupees via 5-year bonds at 10.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

