MUMBAI Nov 30 India's Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise atleast 500 million rupees via 3-year zero coupon bonds at 10.42 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank is an arranger to the deal and HDFC Mutual fund invested in the deal.

In another deal, the firm plans to raise 150 million rupees via 2-year zero coupon bonds at 10.30 percent, said the source.

The 2-year bonds have been placed with DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, said the source. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)