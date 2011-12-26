MOSCOW/PARIS Dec 26 Energy majors Gazprom
, Total and Statoil are to meet on
Thursday to discuss whether to go ahead with their first
investment in Russian offshore gas field Shtokman, a source at
Gazprom told Reuters on Monday.
French newspaper La Tribune, without identifying its
sources, had reported that the meeting would take place on
Monday.
France's Total and Norway's Statoil will need to write
Gazprom a first cheque of $1.5 billion or quit the project, La
Tribune wrote. The paper did not make clear whether this sum
would come from both companies or from each company.
Spokesmen for Total and Statoil declined to comment. A
spokesman for Shtokman AG said the meeting between the
stakeholders would take place before the end of the year.
The first phase of the project led by Gazprom, Russia's gas
export monopoly, will require an investment worth $15 billion.
Last month, the prime ministers of Russia and France lent
political backing to efforts to come to a final investment
decision by the end of the year.
But Russia has yet to tell the partners how the project will
be taxed. Without a firm tax regime in place, they are unlikely
to go ahead with the investments needed to deliver the Arctic
field's estimated 3.9 trillion cubic metres of gas to market.
Total owns 25 percent, Statoil 24 percent and Gazprom the
remainder of Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields
which is located 550 kilometres (340 miles) offshore in the
freezing waters of the Barents Sea.
Shtokman has no pre-existing infrastructure and poses
financial and technical challenges unheard-of in Russia's gas
industry.
Gazprom had agreed with partners Total and Statoil to start
pipeline gas production by end-2016 from Shtokman instead of
2013 as had initially been planned. Half of Shtokman's output is
to be shipped via pipelines and half sold as liquid natural gas
or LNG.
Demand in Europe -- the only realistic market for Shtokman
after a boom in U.S. shale gas production -- is still uncertain
due to lingering economic problems, making the huge up-front
costs of developing Shtokman look more daunting.
Oil and gas companies are increasing their focus on the
Arctic after several huge discoveries, including finds by
Statoil in the Norwegian waters of the Barents
Sea.
